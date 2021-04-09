XPG/Adata not wiping usage data after testing m.2?

So got a "supposedly new" XPG 4tb rgb vomit nvme m.2 drive delivered yesterday. Plopped it in and checked bios. Drive was listed sweet which is more then I can say for the 2TB EX950 Newshit sent me.



Boot into Windows and go straight to disk management where I was prompted to initialize a disk. Again more then I can say about the 950.



Initialized, formated, opened CDI and WTF! (See attached photo)



So the question is. Has anyone else noticed the info not cleared out with an Adata/XPG drive? Is this just normal from them or did Amazon sell me a new drive but instead sent somebody's sloppy seconds? The box was pristine and it had the circle stickers on each flap intact. Although they are the type you can peel off and not damage packaging.