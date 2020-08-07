XMP & B460M Little Question

Hello there
Is it true enabling XMP on a B460M motherboard voids the processor warranty? should i turn off XMP for my system asap? only have DDR 4 2400 ram installed currently, plan on upgrading to faster ram in the future if it's worth while to do, perhaps DDR 4 2666 or if i can find DDR4 2933 ((all board/chipset supports))
