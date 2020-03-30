XL2740 or XL2546 or other?

So I was leaning towards the 27" because of the size as my editing monitor is a 32" so dropping to 24" is a bit too much but I guess I can sit VERY close to it to compensate. It looks from my research that both of these use older TN panels with bad IQ? I know it is for gaming but still... The reason Iw as looking at the XL2546 was due to the recommendation from prosettings.net. Are there better options in the same price range? Prefer 27" but will consider 24-25" 9900k with 1080ti and mostly playing CSGO and COD MW. This will be a gaming monitor not my main monitor for editing photos etc.

Thanks