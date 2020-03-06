Review out on the asus vg279qm

Alexander1986
Sep 14, 2016
25
review here: https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/asus_tuf_gaming_vg279qm.htm
it has average response times and total display lag fully on par with great and fast TN 240hz monitors like asus pg258q and acer xf252q , but with superior image quality and colors from being an IPS panel, AND it has 280hz and can also strobe while using VRR at the same time, and even does a good job of this according to the review,
only consideration when using this strobing+VRR at same time or elmb-sync as its called, is you are recommended to manually set a overdrive setting depending on the expected range of your framerate, tftcentral seem to recommend these settings:
"Optimal Overdrive Setting for VRR
60 - 120Hz = 40
120 - 200Hz = 60
200 - 280Hz = 80"
and overdrive set to 80 at 280hz if not using VRR like gsync or freesync, seems simple and fair enough imo?
there should also be the same monitor available in 25" version, VG259QM I believe, for those who want sharper text / picture, but i'm thinking that perhaps in fps games having larger targets could actually benefit aiming and make it "easier" to aim and hit targets since they are larger than on 25" if that makes sense?
what does everyone think ? i'm now really wanting to get this monitor lol!
