Review out on the asus vg279qm

Pastuch said: It supports multiple resolutions, I'll be playing most competitive FPS at 1440P @ 120hz with low settings just like I do now.



The CX48 has it all:



1. For competitive FPS: BFI 4k@120hz, BFI 1440P@120hz & BFI 1080P@120hz

2. For all other games: Gsync/Adaptive sync support

3. The lowest input lag ever recorded on a TV. At CES LG demo'd a 5 MS input lag at 4k 120hz which is astonishing, that's better than 95% of 144hz gaming monitors!

4. Game-mode for automatically enabling HDR and low input lag settings (Pray this stuff works in Windows but it probably won't)

5. OLED picture quality in games is second to none, it's the most beautiful thing I've ever played.

6. Possible but unlikely: This could be the first TV ever capable of doing both BFI and adaptive sync (Gsync compatible) simultaneously. Right now there are only 2 gaming monitors that can do this, the Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ (2019) and the Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM (2020).

7. OLED pixel transitions are way faster than any LCD.

If 200+ fps is your minimum requirement then gsync/freesync are completely useless and BFI is way more important.

IDK, OLED is great that I already know, but kind of struggling to see 1080p @ 48" monitor while sitting at normal distance away (not far at all) being any kind of good for competitive FPS gamingboth in terms of having to move your eyes and head around a lot to see everything as well as it being super blurry with 1080p at 48" :Sas for the numbers I have read that OLED is the best tech for pixel transitions indeed, I just wouldnt want it in 48" TV but rather in a more normal sized gaming monitor and with higher refreshrates in this era of 240+hz monitors,even if the pixel transition speed of OLED perhaps offsets the need for high refresh rate somewhat, (?)we shall see though I guess when its out and there are real tests being done on it with some hard numbers,either way I think its exciting with some progress in the monitor market for the consumers and some competition can only benefit us,so I would say props to asus for their elmb-sync and 280hz combo as it can only help in getting other companies to speed up their process of releasing better and better tech,im certain if there was more competition on this front we would already have 360-480hz monitors if not higher, as there are 480hz panels already out there just not in mass production, can check out blurbusters for their 480hz test a while back,interesting stuff anyway !not minimum requirement, but in many competitive fps games thats the target yesfor less competitive games where below 200 fps is more realistic then one can always turn off elmb-sync and just use strobed 120/144 hz for exampleon this monitor, or just use vrr without any strobing, personally im way more sensitive to motion blur than tearing anyway but having the option of combining both vrr and strobing is really cool.