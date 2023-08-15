Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Thinking about ordering from xfx store via Newegg. Is this considered a 3rd party seller on Newegg? The item ships by Newegg. I know there are issues with buying 3Rd party from Newegg. Anyone purchased this way and had a good experience?

the official store* is fine. you buy from xfx and egg handles shipping. it the same thing on amazon and how i just got my new card.
Thanks for the feedback. Lowest price I can find with mba 7900xt with starfield included
this one: https://www.newegg.com/Seller-Store/XFX-Official-Store