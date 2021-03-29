XFIRE and 3990X & multiple GPU’s

Hello, new to the discussion & forum, Hello everyone.

Question, will a AMD Thread-ripper 3990x be able to accept 2 gpu‘s from a motherboard of: ASUS ROG Radeon RX Vega 64 STRIX- commonly paired on Amazon with thermal take memory of 4,600 MHZ and 2 Gpu’s listed as RXVEGA64-O8G-GAMING 8GB 2048-Bit OC, however when I search on Amazon ... with or without a crossfire bridge. I don’t see the crossfire bridge connector on the new cards in the pictures. When I list crossfire in the search it returns the Asus Rog board and the Asus gpu But I don’t see the crossfire bridge in the image.



What I want: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-Core 2.9 GHz Socket sTRX4 280W 100-100000163WOF Desktop Processor.

and also: Sapphire 2x (2) 11308-01-20G Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT PCIe 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6



so..



Do the new boards/processors require xfire to do their Job When using 2x the new generation GPU’s ? I have been using 2x 7890’s I990x processor, Dual X Radeon sapphire cards in crossfire mode but my rig has reached the 8 year mark and I would like to upgrade And I have been using crossfire for the last few years (8) and it seems to provide a significant performance boost. I am a computer programmer and I am always pushed to improve. i work from home and the place I work for will pay most of the price for whatever I need. And I also have 2 new 2560x1600 30 inch inch displays. And a ROG gammers addition Mob III With 4 x 2terabyte, 7200 rpm drives and 2100 MHZ memory.



Thank you for you comments And suggestion.



Larry