I'm a linux guy that doesn't game but do play around with exploration utilities like Universal Sandbox, so a bit of graphics performance is required. I'd just buy an Xe NUC but thermals on NUCs really suck bad so I'd like to go mITX. Please correct me if i'm wrong but I don't see a desktop socketed Xe CPU that's available? I'd also prefer not to go dedicated GPU as I do lots of kernel experimentation which makes that a PITA.