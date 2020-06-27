xbox 360 controller switches to player 2 randomly

While playing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night the 360 controller sometimes switches to player 2. It makes the windows sound effect of hardware disconnecting and then reconnecting. Trouble is that in Bloodstained, that means you can't control the game anymore. A PC restart is required, losing all game progress.



Fortunately, in some games it does not cause a problem. Example, in Streets of Rage 4 it still lets you control the game with P2.



Windows driver? Something in device manager gone wrong? No other game controllers are connected to the PC.