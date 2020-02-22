Disposed
Looking at buying a ryzen 3600/mobo and 3200mhz ram trying to decide on a motherboard to go with it.
All i keep reading is tons of folks on various forums, reddit and the like constantly suggesting b450/x470 boards instead of x570.
I have been considering getting the MSI x570 gaming edge while its on sale. Am i just wasting money on x570? Can you even get a decent overclock out of the 3600?
Should i get an x470 board instead with faster RAM? Save my money for hookers and blow? Or just get the x570 and hope when the 4x00 series comes out im glad i did?
Am i just too out of the loop or did motherboard shopping become a royal pain in the ass in the last few years?
