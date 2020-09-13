x570 overclocking ram, cpu temps erratic 10 degree variables

I am currently running an x570 Asus hero viii motherboard, 3950x with corsair dominator RGB ram.



Before overclocking the ram my cpu would probably have variables of 39-43c.



After overclocking ram to ranges of ~3000-3500mhz I noticed my CPU temps would rapidly jump between 40-55 in a matter of seconds while idle. It would show 42 for a few seconds then 51 for a few seconds and then back to 45 and etc. Is this normal? Using a nzxt 360mm aio for cooling.