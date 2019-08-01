X570 Chipset Fans...

Picked up an ASRock X570 Taichi today for use with a 3700x and I'm really disappointed to find that the little chipset fan is LOUD. Like, if you've ever driven a vehicle that has low power steering fluid, it sounds like that - a constant low whine. I thought it was the stock CPU cooler at first but it's the chipset fan.
I installed the latest BIOS (July 30th) which stated it "Optimize the SYS_FAN1 Setting" but it's mainly seemed to tone down the frequent speed changes. I'm thinking this board is going to have to go back because there's no way I'm dealing with this noise.
Anyone know if any X570 boards don't have chipset fans? It looks like they all do.
