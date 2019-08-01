X570 Chipset Fans...

Picked up an ASRock X570 Taichi today for use with a 3700x and I'm really disappointed to find that the little chipset fan is LOUD. Like, if you've ever driven a vehicle that has low power steering fluid, it sounds like that - a constant low whine. I thought it was the stock CPU cooler at first but it's the chipset fan.

I installed the latest BIOS (July 30th) which stated it "Optimize the SYS_FAN1 Setting" but it's mainly seemed to tone down the frequent speed changes. I'm thinking this board is going to have to go back because there's no way I'm dealing with this noise.

Anyone know if any X570 boards don't have chipset fans? It looks like they all do.
 
Only the 700$ Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme doesn't have a fan. Not sure about the 1000$ Asrock board built for watercooling. The Asrock Aqua or something...

The rest are previous gen boards.

Isn't there a setting somewhere in the BIOS to manually change the fan curve?
 
I took a look and it's the Southbridge fan in the BIOS. Says it's running at 2450 RPM while on auto. I flipped it to "silent mode" but there's still that underlying tone being produced.

I've seen some discussion elsewhere regarding the intake placement, which puts it right underneath the top GPU slot, so maybe I can move my 1080 to another slot.
 
Some boards have a 'zero fan' mode on the chipset fan that keeps it off unless the heat gets turned up.
 
on all the boards the chipset fan will ramp up to 100%, some boards will leave it at 100% while being in bios and then turn off once you're past the post screen(i don't know which ones do though). all i can say for sure is i know my gigabyte elite boots at 100% then immediately shuts the fan off even when i'm in bios using the silent profile.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
on all the boards the chipset fan will ramp up to 100%, some boards will leave it at 100% while being in bios and then turn off once you're past the post screen(i don't know which ones do though). all i can say for sure is i know my gigabyte elite boots at 100% then immediately shuts the fan off even when i'm in bios using the silent profile.
Thanks. I have only one device connected currently (970 EVO NVMe) and have just done a basic Windows install. The fan was super aggressive throughout the whole install and even afterward when I was just downloading drivers, etc. The fan is definitely still on while in silent mode though.
 
Aix. said:
Picked up an ASRock X570 Taichi today for use with a 3700x and I'm really disappointed to find that the little chipset fan is LOUD. Like, if you've ever driven a vehicle that has low power steering fluid, it sounds like that - a constant low whine. I thought it was the stock CPU cooler at first but it's the chipset fan.

I installed the latest BIOS (July 30th) which stated it "Optimize the SYS_FAN1 Setting" but it's mainly seemed to tone down the frequent speed changes. I'm thinking this board is going to have to go back because there's no way I'm dealing with this noise.

Anyone know if any X570 boards don't have chipset fans? It looks like they all do.
This is why I’m avoiding this chipset. I have a open case and fan noise would drive me insane.

Does anyone remember the DFI chipset fan days? Or back when Nvidia chipsets has fans? It never turned out well long term.
 
The chipset fan on the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE is loud as hell on startup but it quiets down immediately and barely runs. I've never heard it after the system finishes POST.
 
jmilcher said:
This is why I’m avoiding this chipset. I have a open case and fan noise would drive me insane.
Same here (DimasTech Easy Bench v2.5) and I've gone out of my way to keep it relatively quiet...so having this one fan be louder than everything else is honestly completely unacceptable - especially when that board here in Canada is $480.

Not sure how I missed this thread when I was doing my research on all the X570 boards, but there are at least a few other people with the same experience:

The problems start during gaming. The Radeon VII is a pretty hot card, exhausting the hot air onto the chipset and more so into it's fan. Not only that, but the hot exhaust also hits Asrocks promoted "Heatshield" cooling solution, a metal plate which not only should cool the thre M.2 drives via thermalpads, but is also connected to via thermalpad to the chipset cooler itself. This heatshield actually gets heat up a lot due to the videocard and the X570 itself. One of my NVMe drives, Samsung 960 Evo, reports over 90°C during gaming as "Drive Temperature 2" while gaming, the X570 itself settles somewherr between 72°C and 76°C with the fan spinning in the mid 4000s.

Now the Radeon VII is a loud card and it surely dominates the noise levels of my systems, however that little fan can be heard as an annoying background noise through all those other fans. It is hard to describe, like some high-pitching sound which is always there. Using the headphones it's not an issue, playing without however I find it distracting enough. Yet what really bothers me is the cooling solution which causes the drives to reach such high temperatures. The heatshield is too hot to touch and instead of cooling the drives it does the opposite: It transfers the heat right to them, causing their temperatures to rise.
Dan_D said:
The chipset fan on the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE is loud as hell on startup but it quiets down immediately and barely runs. I've never heard it after the system finishes POST.
Lol, that board is $1100 here in Canada, but I would imagine the other MSI boards have similar cooling solution.

Only other option I can think of would be getting an X470 Pro Carbon and updating the BIOS with a cheap 200GE or something since it doesn't have BIOS Flashback.
 
which bios are you running? apparently 1.60 bios actually enables the fan curve settings even though it was possible to set them in earlier bios, they didn't actually work unless you used their utility app in windows.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
which bios are you running? apparently 1.60 bios actually enables the fan curve settings even though it was possible to set them in earlier bios, they didn't actually work unless you used their utility app in windows.
I grabbed 1.70A and switched the fan to silent mode, but it seems to be always running even at a low level. I use Noctua fans without issue, but this little one has its own sound signature that cuts through.
 
Aix. said:
Lol, that board is $1100 here in Canada, but I would imagine the other MSI boards have similar cooling solution.

Only other option I can think of would be getting an X470 Pro Carbon and updating the BIOS with a cheap 200GE or something since it doesn't have BIOS Flashback.
Or you could buy an X470 motherboard with BIOS flashback.
 
Aix. said:
Ah, here it is:

What whine? I listened extremely closely, with my headsets on and I heard no whine. (I did hear normal fan noise, however, but that could have been from any of your fans.)
 
ManofGod said:
What whine? I listened extremely closely, with my headsets on and I heard no whine. (I did hear normal fan noise, however, but that could have been from any of your fans.)
Well that's not even my video but it's the same sound mine is making. "Normal fan noise" to me is just air moving; I don't want to hear the motor.
 
Dan_D said:
Or you could buy an X470 motherboard with BIOS flashback.
Hmm, I was looking for a board with good VRMs but also didn't want to pay too much for an X470 if an X570 was going to be a similar price, and I'd seen the Pro Carbon recommended. I haven't really paid much attention to AMD boards for the last few years so I'm playing catch up.

Found this reference sheet and I think the ASUS Crosshair VII Hero might be the sweet spot if I go X470: $369 vs the $489 for the X570 Taichi and it's got pretty much everything.
 
Aix. said:
Hmm, I was looking for a board with good VRMs but also didn't want to pay too much for an X470 if an X570 was going to be a similar price, and I'd seen the Pro Carbon recommended. I haven't really paid much attention to AMD boards for the last few years so I'm playing catch up.

Found this reference sheet and I think the ASUS Crosshair VII Hero might be the sweet spot if I go X470: $369 vs the $489 for the X570 Taichi and it's got pretty much everything.
I'm with you dude. It's not acceptable imo to pay those kind of prices and then have that annoying noise going on. And I'm a bit more sensitive to that stuff than some. It's why I'd call the VII loud while some might find it acceptable, I surely don't.
 
Furious_Styles said:
I'm with you dude. It's not acceptable imo to pay those kind of prices and then have that annoying noise going on. And I'm a bit more sensitive to that stuff than some. It's why I'd call the VII loud while some might find it acceptable, I surely don't.
Which board are you talking about? The new X570 VIII Hero or the last gen VII Hero?
 
My MSI X570 MEG Ace never turns the chipset fan on (with the exception of while booting). I set it to “silent” in the BIOS recently, but it stayed off when on “balanced” also.

That said, I am not running much of a load through the chipset, so YMMV.
 
Aix. said:
Lol, that board is $1100 here in Canada, but I would imagine the other MSI boards have similar cooling solution.

Only other option I can think of would be getting an X470 Pro Carbon and updating the BIOS with a cheap 200GE or something since it doesn't have BIOS Flashback.
AMD will send you one of those processors to do the flash if you don’t have one. That’s exactly what I’m doing.

https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/faq/pa-100

No need to limit your motherboard choices based on whether or not it permits USB BIOS flash.
 
jmilcher said:
This is why I’m avoiding this chipset. I have a open case and fan noise would drive me insane.

Does anyone remember the DFI chipset fan days? Or back when Nvidia chipsets has fans? It never turned out well long term.
Not only the noise, if that fan breaks, it’s not exactly easy to replace.

Makes me wonder if the side case fan will get back into fashion.
 
Furious_Styles said:
I'm with you dude. It's not acceptable imo to pay those kind of prices and then have that annoying noise going on. And I'm a bit more sensitive to that stuff than some. It's why I'd call the VII loud while some might find it acceptable, I surely don't.
Sorry it wasn't a board, it was a gpu I was referencing. Picked one up recently and had to mod it to make it quieter.
 
I was super-excited for the launch but when I saw the X570 boards had these fans, I went into analysis paralysis: Do I get a X470 board, do I get a 9900K and an ironically cheaper Z390 board? Should I just wait? In the end, since I need a new video card for a 2600X/X370 machine I am building for my daughter, I just splurged and got a 2080TI for myself and will give her my hand-me-down 1080TI and let time sort whatever's better CPU wise.
 
Aix. said:
this little one has its own sound signature that cuts through.
40mm fans are never a good idea. Sorry you are learning this first hand.

Aix. said:
Hmm, I was looking for a board with good VRMs but also didn't want to pay too much for an X470 if an X570 was going to be a similar price, and I'd seen the Pro Carbon recommended. I haven't really paid much attention to AMD boards for the last few years so I'm playing catch up.

Found this reference sheet and I think the ASUS Crosshair VII Hero might be the sweet spot if I go X470: $369 vs the $489 for the X570 Taichi and it's got pretty much everything.
I picked up a C7H on here just recently and so far am very happy with it. Newegg has open box for ~$230 USD still available. B450 boards are also an option. This vid was a pretty good summary for me.

I'm honestly amazed that so many motherboard makers opted for the shitty 40mm fans instead of using heat pipes to the VRM area. No way I'm putting up with that garbage just for the option to buy a PCI-E 4.0 NVME drive at 2x the price of PCI-E 3.0.
 
Nicepants42 said:
I picked up a C7H on here just recently and so far am very happy with it. Newegg has open box for ~$230 USD still available. B450 boards are also an option. This vid was a pretty good summary for me.

I'm honestly amazed that so many motherboard makers opted for the shitty 40mm fans instead of using heat pipes to the VRM area. No way I'm putting up with that garbage just for the option to buy a PCI-E 4.0 NVME drive at 2x the price of PCI-E 3.0.
That was the video that had me considering the MSI X470 Pro Carbon, as it was one of a few X470's he mentioned.

I was able to get a C7H yesterday but the board seems to be dead - I can't even get to the BIOS splash screen and the USB flash method won't work even when I removed everything but power cables from the board. The instructions say the BIOS button will flash blue a few times to indicate the process is starting, then once the light goes out it is completed...but the light never goes out.

This was from a local place though, and I suspect I wasn't sold a brand new board as none of the cables/accessories are in plastic and the box and manuals look kind of beat up. Another trip to returns tonight...
 
Aix. said:
That was the video that had me considering the MSI X470 Pro Carbon, as it was one of a few X470's he mentioned.

I was able to get a C7H yesterday but the board seems to be dead - I can't even get to the BIOS splash screen and the USB flash method won't work even when I removed everything but power cables from the board. The instructions say the BIOS button will flash blue a few times to indicate the process is starting, then once the light goes out it is completed...but the light never goes out.
Any chance that the C7H might already have the current BIOS, if it was sold used? BIOS flashing does take several minutes - but maybe this one is hanging because the versions match? Have you tried booting with the 3700x?

Unfortunately I have no recent experience with USB BIOS flashing.
 
Nicepants42 said:
Any chance that the C7H might already have the current BIOS, if it was sold used? BIOS flashing does take several minutes - but maybe this one is hanging because the versions match? Have you tried booting with the 3700x?

Unfortunately I have no recent experience with USB BIOS flashing.
Well if it does have the current BIOS then board is probably fubar'd because it won't even display the splash screen or POST with everything installed, and it also won't update with everything uninstalled. After multiple attempts I decided to leave the flash process going overnight but that didn't help.

So much for having the new rig up for the weekend!
 
A shitty little chipset fan in 2019 is a massive no-no in my book. So is paying $699 for a mainstream motherboard not to deal with the said fan. I am so sorry, but that Gigabyte X570 motherboard is not worth the $699 asking price. It's overpriced AF. Give me a like if you agree (y)

13-145-158-V01.jpg
 
jmilcher said:
The main reason I’ve skipped this gen is solely the fans. No thanks.
I don't want to be a guinea pig either. I'm sure AMD and their board partners will address all issues with future releases, however, when I say feature releases I mean new hardware releases. You really can't fix everything with software updates. Also, as Zen 2 matures, we will get better quality silicon. So I am in no rush to be an early adopter.
 
jmilcher said:
The main reason I’ve skipped this gen is solely the fans. No thanks.
Yea, it is a turn off for me, it is like we are moving back to the northbridge days and its northbridge fan; granted it is probably better today with its fan control, but I rather board manufacturer design a proper heatsink for the chipset to be passively cool like the Gigabyte Aorus Extreme without the crazy pricing of the Extreme.
 
Chimpee said:
Yea, it is a turn off for me, it is like we are moving back to the northbridge days and its northbridge fan; granted it is probably better today with its fan control, but I rather board manufacturer design a proper heatsink for the chipset to be passively cool like the Gigabyte Aorus Extreme without the crazy pricing of the Extreme.
Why make a decent copper heatsink with aluminum fins when every other manufacturer can just slap some painted cast aluminum block on the chipset and a cheap fan? It's a money grab, that's all it is, with every motherboard manufacturer being a dick and profiting from new hardware release, and a new standard: PCI-E 4.0. It's a cash grab where every manufacturer wants to make double, triple, and even quadruple what they spent on the motherboard. There isn't much spent on R&D for mainstream boards these days. So yeah, I'll stick to greedy cash-grab. Heck, pricing is worse than what Intel boards usually cost at launch.
 
STEM said:
A shitty little chipset fan in 2019 is a massive no-no in my book. So is paying $699 for a mainstream motherboard not to deal with the said fan. I am so sorry, but that Gigabyte X570 motherboard is not worth the $699 asking price. It's overpriced AF. Give me a like if you agree (y)

View attachment 178101
As I said, the chipset fans do not kick on very often. I hear the one on the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE when I first hit the power button and not too long after that it stops. Again, most of the motherboards aren't $699.99. That's just the upper echelon that costs that much. I have to say though, MSI could strip the fluff out of the MEG X570 GODLIKE's bundle, and get the price down a bit. I haven't looked at the ACE yet, so that might be an option. The motherboard you posted an image of is damn sexy. I'd happily run that in my rig.

jmilcher said:
The main reason I’ve skipped this gen is solely the fans. No thanks.
This really isn't as big an issue as you might think. Everyone is thinking back to the early 2000's and how awful those fans were. But I've got one of these X570's with a chipset fan on my test bench right now. In fact, I'm actually typing from that machine. It just isn't that bad. The thing rarely turns on. In all my testing, its never come on during actual usage. I think these fans are hear just in case and for people who may not have built their systems with an ideal configuration for air flow or environment.

STEM said:
I don't want to be a guinea pig either. I'm sure AMD and their board partners will address all issues with future releases, however, when I say feature releases I mean new hardware releases. You really can't fix everything with software updates. Also, as Zen 2 matures, we will get better quality silicon. So I am in no rush to be an early adopter.
Generally, unless a new stepping is created all the processors down the road will probably be exactly like the ones we have now. People said similar things about earlier Ryzen CPU's and hoping they would clock better down the line. That never really happened. I wouldn't get your hopes up. Now, people will get better at overclocking them. I certainly can do more with a processor after I've tried it on half a dozen boards than I can on that first one. The information to help people get the most out of a CPU becomes more accessible over time as well, but I've seen no real evidence that the silicon is going to get that much better down the line without a stepping change.

I've had good ones from known bad batches that can do everything the good ones can do. I've had bad processors out of the most desirable batches that weren't worth a damn. You can try and find out which batches, plants, or whatever yield the best possible results but it's still a crap shoot. Beyond that, I don't think that type of shopping behavior or places like Silicon Lottery will help anymore. AMD and Intel are running these CPU's so close to the edge of what they can do, there is virtually zero headroom on them anymore. I think if Intel or AMD suddenly got silicon that was constantly able to go up another 200MHz+, they'd create a new model and sell those as is just to beat their competitor in some benchmarks.
 
STEM said:
A shitty little chipset fan in 2019 is a massive no-no in my book. So is paying $699 for a mainstream motherboard not to deal with the said fan. I am so sorry, but that Gigabyte X570 motherboard is not worth the $699 asking price. It's overpriced AF. Give me a like if you agree (y)

View attachment 178101
What I have noticed is that most of them have laptop quality fans... You know the ones that last forever even when theres dust in them. Asus' is inaudible and looks like a blower type style. MSI's I would be worried.
 
Rvenger said:
What I have noticed is that most of them have laptop quality fans... You know the ones that last forever even when theres dust in them. Asus' is inaudible and looks like a blower type style. MSI's I would be worried.
I would be content with a 40 or 50 mm Noctua fan. I know that it would outlast just about anything. That being said, it's still noisy. I will go back to my original idea and say that motherboard manufacturers should have done propped copper cooling.

Also, the reason why they all have fans is because they don't want to run into an issue where a hot southbridge can cause instability, data integrity issues or complete system lockups. Just my 2 cents.
 
