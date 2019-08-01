X570 Chipset Fans...

STEM said:



A shitty little chipset fan in 2019 is a massive no-no in my book. So is paying $699 for a mainstream motherboard not to deal with the said fan. I am so sorry, but that Gigabyte X570 motherboard is not worth the $699 asking price. It's overpriced AF.

The main reason I've skipped this gen is solely the fans. No thanks.

I don't want to be a guinea pig either. I'm sure AMD and their board partners will address all issues with future releases, however, when I say feature releases I mean new hardware releases. You really can't fix everything with software updates. Also, as Zen 2 matures, we will get better quality silicon. So I am in no rush to be an early adopter.

As I said, the chipset fans do not kick on very often. I hear the one on the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE when I first hit the power button and not too long after that it stops. Again, most of the motherboards aren't $699.99. That's just the upper echelon that costs that much. I have to say though, MSI could strip the fluff out of the MEG X570 GODLIKE's bundle, and get the price down a bit. I haven't looked at the ACE yet, so that might be an option. The motherboard you posted an image of is damn sexy. I'd happily run that in my rig.This really isn't as big an issue as you might think. Everyone is thinking back to the early 2000's and how awful those fans were. But I've got one of these X570's with a chipset fan on my test bench right now. In fact, I'm actually typing from that machine. It just isn't that bad. The thing rarely turns on. In all my testing, its never come on during actual usage. I think these fans are hear just in case and for people who may not have built their systems with an ideal configuration for air flow or environment.Generally, unless a new stepping is created all the processors down the road will probably be exactly like the ones we have now. People said similar things about earlier Ryzen CPU's and hoping they would clock better down the line. That never really happened. I wouldn't get your hopes up. Now, people will get better at overclocking them. I certainly can do more with a processor after I've tried it on half a dozen boards than I can on that first one. The information to help people get the most out of a CPU becomes more accessible over time as well, but I've seen no real evidence that the silicon is going to get that much better down the line without a stepping change.I've had good ones from known bad batches that can do everything the good ones can do. I've had bad processors out of the most desirable batches that weren't worth a damn. You can try and find out which batches, plants, or whatever yield the best possible results but it's still a crap shoot. Beyond that, I don't think that type of shopping behavior or places like Silicon Lottery will help anymore. AMD and Intel are running these CPU's so close to the edge of what they can do, there is virtually zero headroom on them anymore. I think if Intel or AMD suddenly got silicon that was constantly able to go up another 200MHz+, they'd create a new model and sell those as is just to beat their competitor in some benchmarks.