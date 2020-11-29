X570 Asus TUF Pro or MSI Tomahawk

I would like a mobo for 3900XT
After quite a lot of research I decided to go with one of two models mentioned in the title.
In tuf I prefer intel Lan but at the end I would like better mobo
Currently I have asrock pro3 p67
Msi is about 25 USD cheaper (38 if I will gerlt cschback)
I'll run it on linux with latest kernel
After quite a lot of research I decided to go with one of two models mentioned in the title.
In tuf I prefer intel Lan but at the end I would like better mobo
Currently I have asrock pro3 p67
Msi is about 25 USD cheaper (38 if I will gerlt cschback)
I'll run it on linux with latest kernel