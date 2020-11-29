X570 Asus TUF Pro or MSI Tomahawk

8

860lacov

n00b
Joined
Nov 28, 2020
Messages
1
I would like a mobo for 3900XT
After quite a lot of research I decided to go with one of two models mentioned in the title.

In tuf I prefer intel Lan but at the end I would like better mobo

Currently I have asrock pro3 p67

Msi is about 25 USD cheaper (38 if I will gerlt cschback)

I'll run it on linux with latest kernel
 
