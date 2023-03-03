X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI Bifurcation question for PCIE NVME

Hi all -



I have my 2 M2 slots populated and need to add a third NVME. My only option is using a PCIE card. My understanding is if is use the second PCI Express x16 slot, the mobo will automatically default the PCI Express x16 (first slot) to 8x/8x config. I'm guessing this will hamper the performance of the video card. If my assumption is correct, would the same thing happen if use the PCI Express x1 instead? Basically, I'm trying to figure out what the best way would be to add a third NVME via PCIe with reducing graphics performance (or reducing it by the least amount possible).



Thanks!