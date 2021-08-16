X570 Aorus Elite question

Any experiences with this board? Updated to F34 bios immediately.



Board cannot run stably with above 1800 FCLK nor can it even POST with PBO Advanced +200.



With 1800 FCLK and PBO Auto, I am able to game and benchmark stable but Windows will not shut down the PC nor will it restart. I am using the same windows install from a x370/3900x build.



I have 4x8GB B die memory rated for 1600 CL14 at 1.35V. Currently running 1800 CL16 at 1.4V.