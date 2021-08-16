X570 Aorus Elite question

D

dook43

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 9, 2005
Messages
2,985
Any experiences with this board? Updated to F34 bios immediately.

Board cannot run stably with above 1800 FCLK nor can it even POST with PBO Advanced +200.

With 1800 FCLK and PBO Auto, I am able to game and benchmark stable but Windows will not shut down the PC nor will it restart. I am using the same windows install from a x370/3900x build.

I have 4x8GB B die memory rated for 1600 CL14 at 1.35V. Currently running 1800 CL16 at 1.4V.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top