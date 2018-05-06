X470 ECC Support

Good luck, none of this shit is well documented and you get endless finger pointing when you try to verify. Its all unofficial, hell its hard enough just to verify it on threadripper which is official...maybe. Summit ridge worked on x370 on good boards, pinnacle ridge should work on good x470 boards they really aren't much different. It does seem that raven ridge is fucked with no ecc possible though, probably something to do with gpu imc added (random amd reddit comments saying half-yes vs motherboard vendors saying no).



The only true positive is ECC corrected errors logged by your OS. All the bit width, registry and other bullshit is unverifiable. Its also possible to have false negatives (no logging) and inducing errors without totally crashing or fucking up your system is a problem in itself.



Still better than intel though, where you know the answer is "fuck you" + you just reminded them of another feature to remove/segment with the next generation.