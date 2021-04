X470 ECC Support

I just finished reading the entire thread. I am not sure that this issue is what I have.



What happens to me is after some period of time the system hard locks up. After pressing the reset button the sometimes (not always) the nvme drive is not detected. When the nvme drive disappears, I have to first power off the machine and then boot from a sysrescue usb stck reinstall grub on the nvme drive then reboot.



There is one other weird symptom that had happened 2 times. If I was logged in via ssh (GUI already locked up) when this happened on htop there was 1 thread had an entire core 100% used in a kernel task. Several tasks were unkillable, however I could read and write to the nvme drive however eventually the ssh would disconnect.



Before the kernel update (that I mention in the previous post) I was able to trigger this behavior by rebuilding a lot of large packages in gentoo (like chromium).





BTW, The nvme drive has ZOL installed and always scrubbs without errors even after it disappears from the system.