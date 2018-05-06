X470 ECC Support

drescherjm
In less 2 weeks I am headed to MC to purchase a X470 / 2700 combo however I very much want ECC support for this (since it will be for a server application zfs linux / pvr). I have spent a little time looking into this and found very few options. Of the GigaByte boards only the X470-AORUS-GAMING-7-WIFI lists ECC support. The cheaper models say ECC operates in non-ECC mode.
https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/X470-AORUS-GAMING-7-WIFI-rev-10#sp
I am having trouble finding info for ASUS.
ASRock does mention ECC support.
AMD Ryzen series CPUs (Pinnacle Ridge) support DDR4 3466+(OC) / 3200(OC) / 2933/2667/2400/2133 ECC & non-ECC, un-buffered memory*