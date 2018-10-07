X4: Foundations

Wildace

Its been a week, and no talk of X4: Foundations?

Releases November 30th.






Freedom to personally fly all ships:

X4 will allow you to fly all ships personally. From small scouts over a wide range of ship classes up to the biggest carrier, everything can be piloted from the cockpit or an external view.

A big focus in the development of X4 has been to achieve a seamless and immersive experience when moving between ships. You can leave a ship, climb down a ladder, walk over the dock of a large space station into another ship you may have parked there and replace the pilot that was working for you just by clicking on his chair.


Modular stations and ship upgrades:

Building space stations and factories has always been a foundation of the X games. After gaining enough money through fighting or trading, most players want to establish their own economy and start influencing the universe on a larger scale. In X4, it is now possible to be completely free and creative. Stations can be constructed from a variety of modules, be it production modules, living sections, docks or many other types of parts. The powerful new map system allows you to drag and connect modules using a connection system to design your own unique creations.

Ships also offer a variety of upgrades. Engines, weapons and other equipment can be added in a graphical editor and actually seen on the ship.


Most dynamic X universe ever:

X4 will be the first X game to allow our races and factions to freely build and expand their empires; the same flexibility the player enjoys in creatively designing space stations from modular building blocks is also available to them. Races expand their empire based on supply and demand, which leads to an extremely dynamic universe where every action the player makes can influence the course of the entire universe.


Managing your empire with a powerful map:

Once you have more ships and many NPCs working for you as pilots, crew or station managers, the map will be your preferred method of managing it all. Ships can be ordered with simple clicks and through drag-and-drop operations to set their future path and commands.

Graphically plan your trade routes, coordinate attacks with your entire fleet, manage the hierarchy or send ships on remote exploration missions.


Most detailed X economy ever:

One of the key selling points of X games has always been the realistic, simulated economy. Wares produced by hundreds of stations and transported by thousands of ships are actually traded by NPCs and prices develop based on this simulated economy. This is the foundation of our living and breathing universe. Now with X4, we have taken another, massive step. For the first time in any X game, all parts of the NPC economy are manufactured from resources. Ships, weapons, upgrades, ammo and even stations. You name it. Everything comes out of the simulated economy.


Research and Teleportation:

The seamless change from ship to ship and from NPCs controlling your empire for you continues on a higher level. Once you own a larger fleet, you will be very interested in researching a technology from your HQ: Teleportation. Once you've unlocked teleportation, you can jump from ship to ship a lot quicker and experience all the critical situations your NPCs encounter first hand.

Every order you have given to a ship before turns into a mission objective when you pilot the ship yourself. The moment you leave again, your pilot takes the helm and continues with their previous orders.


Get into the game:

In X4, you can start your journey from a number of different gamestarts and as a number of different characters, each with their own role, set of relationships and different ships and technologies to start with. No matter how you start, you are always free to develop in any other direction. Focus on exploration, make money with illegal trading and theft, command large battle fleets or become the greatest entrepreneur ever. It's all up to you to decide.

Some Older Videos:



 
J

Jumpem

This came out of nowhere. It looks interesting based on the videos. I couldn't tell exactly what type of game it is.

Do you need to build things or can you just fly your ship to engage in combat or trade?
 
W

Wildace

Its generally a sandbox experience, you start in a small ship, and either trade, fight or explore.

You can stay that way or you can have more ambition and expand to controlling a fleet a traders doing trade runs for you, or build stations and let them produce products for you to sell for profit.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I always wanted to really like the X series, they were just a bit too janky for the most part. The problem with Rebirth was that you were stuck in one ship, which sucked.

I hope this one brings it around, because the premise of these games is awesome.
 
W

Wildace

MavericK said:
I always wanted to really like the X series, they were just a bit too janky for the most part. The problem with Rebirth was that you were stuck in one ship, which sucked.

I hope this one brings it around, because the premise of these games is awesome.
yeah getting into X series was always intimidating too, and it was unforgiving when new to the game.

Rebirth just felt like too many bugs, too many steps back from what the X series was known for, and being stuck in one ship just isnt fun in a space game i dont feel any way.

X4 has the potential to be something great tho. As long as its not too janky, and one of the mods i always went after when playing X3 was a cockpit mod, so having cockpits in X4 is a huge plus for me.
 
J

John721

Looks good, and thank you for posting. I hadn't looked into the X series for a few years. X:BTF and X2 were the ones I spent the most time with. I took a long break from the series after tinkering around in X3 some before kinda burning out (played the previous games too much perhaps). Looks like it may be time to dust off the old CH combatstick
 
T

termite

Probably because of the cancerous pile of horse shit that was X:Rebirth.

Kudos to them if they pull it off, but this will be a solid pass until well after release.
 
W

Wildace

Rebirth was a tragedy haha..

But im hopeful they learned from that.

I have 5 days off work so ill get some time in it early to see how it is.
 
W

Wildace

I feel like i have not had enough time with it yet to give a good opinion im still in the starting Elite ship done a few little missions like find lock boxes, repaired a station and killed a few Xenon N's/M''s and went up a rank in argon relation but i feel like ive barely scratched the surface... tho it runs pretty good on my laptop, 8300H, 1050Ti usually around 50-60fps medium-high settings, if i put it on low its around 70-110fps. but i also have not gotten into any large battles so no idea how performance might be later on.

I need more time with it i have not touched most of the tutorials, like station building ect.
 
N

Neapolitan6th

Looking good for what it is. I'm excited to give it a try as I have not played the other X series games before. Hopefully it is fairly modable
 
R

Ranulfo

Try mining crystals found on asteroids (can shoot them with weapons). I was watching a streamer earlier and he was getting 200k or so per crystal.
 
W

Wildace

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 16, 2004
Messages
6,721
having more time with it now im enjoying it a lot, theres always a bit of a learning curve nailing down all the keyboard short cuts for quality of life improvements. Things are smoothing out once you have all those down
 
Q

Quisling

Played X3 a couple years after it came out and even then it brought my fairly new gaming system at the time to it's knees.....

Put a lot of hours in on it, enjoyed it, but became overwhelmed eventually. Anyone playing it have their system specs and what they're getting out of it?
 
W

wrangler

Yeah... X3 had a demo/benchmark that I used for a long time.
It was a killer.
 
W

Wildace

Quisling said:
Played X3 a couple years after it came out and even then it brought my fairly new gaming system at the time to it's knees.....

Put a lot of hours in on it, enjoyed it, but became overwhelmed eventually. Anyone playing it have their system specs and what they're getting out of it?
i have an 8300H, 16GB ddr4, 1050ti laptop, and i get 40-60fps, some dips lower in some sectors, but i play on mostly high settings.

A6CF258072FDEDC0C9EDCD5B6C38C490020161E1.jpg


5E9D0ED507214402EBA15BD8C47CA3E18DDAA1E5.jpg
 
Q

Quisling

Wildace said:
i have an 8300H, 16GB ddr4, 1050ti laptop, and i get 40-60fps, some dips lower in some sectors, but i play on mostly high settings.
That's great to hear. Desktop is 8700k/1080Ti so figured I'd be solid there but laptop is 1060 and been mostly gaming on it to enjoy the comforts of the couch so happy to hear it'll power through on it.
 
T

termite

So how is the actual gameplay? Is it worth the current price, or is this a "ok, but wait for a sale" game?

General game reviews seem to show that it is at least better the Rebirth.

Also is it workable with a mouse and keyboard, or will a Hotas make more sense?
 
W

Wildace

Its an Ok, but wait situation. Theres a lot of flaws, that if overlooked make the game enjoyable still. i mean its fun and i enjoy it and theres a lot i still have not touched and need too.
 
Q

Quisling

Wildace said:
Its an Ok, but wait situation. Theres a lot of flaws, that if overlooked make the game enjoyable still. i mean its fun and i enjoy it and theres a lot i still have not touched and need too.
Is the story line developed at all or just pure sandbox?
 
L

lcpiper

So I saw an early Steam review making some complaints and the dev asked if he was on the current build, 1.3 I think, suggesting that some of his problems have been fixed, or the devs at least want others to think that his issues are OBE.

I'm wondering where you guys are with this?

I think the economy of the game was what the focus was.
 
P

Pez

lcpiper said:
So I saw an early Steam review making some complaints and the dev asked if he was on the current build, 1.3 I think, suggesting that some of his problems have been fixed, or the devs at least want others to think that his issues are OBE.

I'm wondering where you guys are with this?

I think the economy of the game was what the focus was.
I keep restarting games, as I fuck something up and decide to restart. I believe there is an on-going issue right now where new ships aren't being created. And since that isn't happening, it's having a negative impact on the economy. The dev's have stated that the next patch (1.32?) should fix that issue, which is the most complained about one on Reddit.

The game was, as nearly all games these days, released buggy. I'm enjoying it, though I haven't gotten far into it at all. You don't have to play the game for the economy aspect, but that is it's main draw, and what keeps the X series (other than Rebirth) strong.
 
T

tunatime

Game is crap compared to x3. I tried to like it i really did but there's nothing to do. No pirtes to kill a few zeno jump you but thats about it. Station bulding is fun but after a while i cant ceem to sell anything.

Ships fighters are fun but cap ships are worthless they cant ues the hyper lane thing, the travle drive takes a good minute to spool up and the turrets are next to useless if they even fire.

Ai needs some major work and the ui to get ships to do what you want seems worst then i remember form x3.

Combat is broken send a wing of 4 or 5 heavy figthers to attack a freighter and the one missle turret will kill them all wgile they only spend 10% of time firing thier guns at the ship and the rest flying slowly around it
 
P

Pez

tunatime said:
Game is crap compared to x3. I tried to like it i really did but there's nothing to do. No pirtes to kill a few zeno jump you but thats about it. Station bulding is fun but after a while i cant ceem to sell anything.

Ships fighters are fun but cap ships are worthless they cant ues the hyper lane thing, the travle drive takes a good minute to spool up and the turrets are next to useless if they even fire.

Ai needs some major work and the ui to get ships to do what you want seems worst then i remember form x3.

Combat is broken send a wing of 4 or 5 heavy figthers to attack a freighter and the one missle turret will kill them all wgile they only spend 10% of time firing thier guns at the ship and the rest flying slowly around it
I know there are mods that address some of your issues. Regarding your combat comment, I read a number of complaints on Reddit that carriers are a waste, as they can't launch/recover fighters fast enough. Also, people were complaining that Rebirth had better ships/fighting.

I have no doubt that a lot of this will be patched eventually. For those on the fence, you might want to stick with X3 until this goes on sale and/or is patched some more.
 
T

tunatime

Pez said:
I know there are mods that address some of your issues. Regarding your combat comment, I read a number of complaints on Reddit that carriers are a waste, as they can't launch/recover fighters fast enough. Also, people were complaining that Rebirth had better ships/fighting.

I have no doubt that a lot of this will be patched eventually. For those on the fence, you might want to stick with X3 until this goes on sale and/or is patched some more.
I agree a cv has i think 8 docks it's really cool to watch them lunch ships but its so slow to redock.
Now if the true cvs had a bsg set up with 4-8 tubes for fast launches and landings that would be cool. Or just have the dock be for m sized ships.

Also the construction ships make beter cvs then the true cv ships they have a massive drone bay and the same 60 figther hanger but the 2 lunch pads kill it
 
S

Superjoe

Anybody actively playing this game? I'd like to try it since it is on sale right now but these games always launch in such a shit state I never bothered with X4. Most of the feedback seems positive on Steam but what are the [H]ard thoughts on this one?

 
T

tunatime

Well...OK
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
4,989
Superjoe said:
Anybody actively playing this game? I'd like to try it since it is on sale right now but these games always launch in such a shit state I never bothered with X4. Most of the feedback seems positive on Steam but what are the [H]ard thoughts on this one?

It was crap last time I played it a year or so ago... Didn't even have all the races ships in it ect X3 is a better game especially once you add some good mods
 
