X399 MB ECC Confirmation/Clarification Thread

Abby Normal
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2012
- Messages
- 54
I am creating this thread to welcome sources of confirmation to clarify or confirm the degree to which each X399 MB has support for ECC. I imagine this is a subject of great importance in this community, since Threadrippers are bound to end up in a plenty of workstations.
I've been trying to find a support email address for MSI that doesn't require a ticket or support ticket, and it seems that the [H] community rep is no longer around, so if anybody can accomplish that please do so.
I am forwarding this thread to the Gigabyte [H] community rep, so let his PM box rest.
I have yet to see anything regarding Load Reduced ECC RAM so that seems to be out of the question for the launch MBs.
First up is Asrock:
They have 2 boards coming up for launch, and they do specify it supports ECC UDIMMs but do not state that they operate in non-ECC mode only. There is mention of Data Poisoning settings in the user manual, so it sounds like a yes.
X399 Taichi
Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming
Second up is ASUS:
ASUS put up their pages for their MBs now. Only the Zenith Extreme has any mention of ECC support, and the Prime obviously doesn't. They have only one mention in the Zenith's manual about ECC, and they do not state if it is EUDIMM support and no ECC mode, or what have you.
ROG ZENITH EXTREME
Prime X399-A
Third up is Gigabyte:
While they have had support for the AM4 Ryzens, and they were looking to be a safe bet from this display, and the product landing page doesn't have any exclusion clauses, but the specifications page states Support for ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8 memory modules (operate in non-ECC mode)
X399 Aorus Gaming 7 (current status: supported)
Update 8/10/17 9:00am American CST: Gigabyte has updated the specification's page, and now shows ECC support.
The Gigabyte [H]REP has also confirmed ECC mode.
X399 DESIGNARE EX states support in the product specifications. When it was introduced it did not state anything.
Fourth up is MSI:
The only entry on their website at this time is the X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC and it states "Supports ECC UDIMM." It doesn't mention anything about non-ECC mode only or anything.
*Update- got some ECC confirmation so it should be good. This a great about face from their AM4 support.
*Update (10/20/2017) - With the introduction of the SLI Plus MSI has removed mention of ECC altogether on both of their x399 options.
X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
My Pro Carbon ECC confirmation link
X399 SLI PLUS (Current status: unconfirmed)
Edit for 8/13/2017: You can simply test when you get the board in windows with the following commands in power shell:
A more detailed description of functions can be gotten from the following
I've been trying to find a support email address for MSI that doesn't require a ticket or support ticket, and it seems that the [H] community rep is no longer around, so if anybody can accomplish that please do so.
I am forwarding this thread to the Gigabyte [H] community rep, so let his PM box rest.
I have yet to see anything regarding Load Reduced ECC RAM so that seems to be out of the question for the launch MBs.
First up is Asrock:
They have 2 boards coming up for launch, and they do specify it supports ECC UDIMMs but do not state that they operate in non-ECC mode only. There is mention of Data Poisoning settings in the user manual, so it sounds like a yes.
X399 Taichi
Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming
Second up is ASUS:
ASUS put up their pages for their MBs now. Only the Zenith Extreme has any mention of ECC support, and the Prime obviously doesn't. They have only one mention in the Zenith's manual about ECC, and they do not state if it is EUDIMM support and no ECC mode, or what have you.
ROG ZENITH EXTREME
Prime X399-A
Third up is Gigabyte:
While they have had support for the AM4 Ryzens, and they were looking to be a safe bet from this display, and the product landing page doesn't have any exclusion clauses, but the specifications page states Support for ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8 memory modules (operate in non-ECC mode)
X399 Aorus Gaming 7 (current status: supported)
Update 8/10/17 9:00am American CST: Gigabyte has updated the specification's page, and now shows ECC support.
The Gigabyte [H]REP has also confirmed ECC mode.
X399 DESIGNARE EX states support in the product specifications. When it was introduced it did not state anything.
Fourth up is MSI:
The only entry on their website at this time is the X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC and it states "Supports ECC UDIMM." It doesn't mention anything about non-ECC mode only or anything.
*Update- got some ECC confirmation so it should be good. This a great about face from their AM4 support.
*Update (10/20/2017) - With the introduction of the SLI Plus MSI has removed mention of ECC altogether on both of their x399 options.
X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
My Pro Carbon ECC confirmation link
X399 SLI PLUS (Current status: unconfirmed)
Edit for 8/13/2017: You can simply test when you get the board in windows with the following commands in power shell:
If the TotalWidth value is larger than the DataWidth value then ECC should be enabled. 72bit indicates ECC function.wmic MEMORYCHIP get DataWidth,TotalWidth
A more detailed description of functions can be gotten from the following
The values should be:wmic memphysical get memoryerrorcorrection
- 0 (0x0) Reserved
-
- 1 (0x1) Other
-
- 2 (0x2) Unknown
-
- 3 (0x3) None
-
- 4 (0x4) Parity
-
- 5 (0x5) Single-bit ECC
-
- 6 (0x6) Multi-bit ECC
-
- 7 (0x7) CRC
Last edited: