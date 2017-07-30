X399 MB ECC Confirmation/Clarification Thread

Slight update to this, it appears that memory.net has regular stock of the samsung dual rank 16GB (M391A2K43BB1-CRC) for $200 which is reasonable in today's insane market.I picked up 4 samsungs coming in today, will see how they compare to the super talent, I'm hoping better odds of hitting 3200 off the bat. If they consistiently can theres really no reason for people to get gskill b-die kits (~$450+ for 2x16) for amd anymore.Getting a little tired of superbiiz in-stock games, they don't have realtime inventory (either on their website or ebay listings) as I bought 4 of the low profile 16GB (f24veb16gs) but delayed a few times and only got 3 of the 4 so far. Also ended up cancelling an ebay order during one of those 20% discount days, otherwise I would've gotten 2x16 for $300Also for months now no one actually has the samsung brand single rank 8GB b-die dimms at normalish prices ($100) and even some of the listings on ebay are bullshiters that will send you different parts (same listing I ordered from before is there with no change). I'm convinced this part is no longer in production.Seriously though, why can't someone just fucking order the 3200 chips direct from samsung (mass production, and 1.2V too) and put 9/18 on a goddamn reference pcb and sell it?Or gskill could take notice and put out ecc versions for amd, but not likely - imagine if intel didn't intentionally turn lga 2066 into a neutered dumpster fire, this would probably be a thing by now. Overclocking ecc is much better than the 'run it overnight and pray' with regular stuff.