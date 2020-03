SeymourGore said: Since [H] folded, I really have no idea what chair to purchase anymore. Their reviews, and occasional Bennett bloodletting, were my #1 resource for desk chairs. Click to expand...

Still can't go wrong with a Herman Miller Aeron. I finally got one myself. Even though it's the older model without the much nicer bracing for the lumbar region it's still more than I'll likely ever want or need in a desk chair. If you want to avoid full price, there are tons of liquidations for defunct businesses. I've seen them go as low as $450 a pop, which is crazy. Most will of course allow you to go and test whatever you want before purchase too