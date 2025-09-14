WTB: X570 Motherboard

1337Goat
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 848
My computer's motherboard broke, and so I think I need a new one. I tested all the other components, and they all seem like they ought to work. I figure it's the Strix X570-E I've got, and there's no way Asus is going to deal with that, considering it's well out of warranty.
So does anyone have an X570 motherboard they'd want to sell me?
Let me know what you've got, and thanks!
So does anyone have an X570 motherboard they'd want to sell me?
Let me know what you've got, and thanks!