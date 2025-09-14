  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: X570 Motherboard

My computer's motherboard broke, and so I think I need a new one. I tested all the other components, and they all seem like they ought to work. I figure it's the Strix X570-E I've got, and there's no way Asus is going to deal with that, considering it's well out of warranty.

So does anyone have an X570 motherboard they'd want to sell me?

Let me know what you've got, and thanks!
 
