  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: X570, DDR4 2x8GB, DDR4 2x16GB

gs274

gs274

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 5, 2005
Messages
1,459
Selling my kids old gaming rig components reasonable offers considered. Paypal and Heat preferred.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Extreme Rev 1.1 $200 shipped CONUS
IMG_0456.jpgIMG_0457.JPGIMG_0455.JPG

G.Skil TridentZ Royal ddr4-3600 2x32GB Kit (f4-3600c18d-64gtrs) $100 shipped CONUS
IMG_0453.JPG1758235764109.jpeg

Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-2666 2x8GB (ble2k8g4d26afea) Kit $60 shipped CONUS
IMG_0461.JPGIMG_0460.JPG

Shipped with basic insurance to continuous 48 states only, Paypal verified address only. Reasonable offers considered!
Must have heatware
My Heat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top