FS: X570, DDR4 2x8GB, DDR4 2x16GB

gs274
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 5, 2005
- Messages
- 1,459
Selling my kids old gaming rig components reasonable offers considered. Paypal and Heat preferred.
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Extreme Rev 1.1 $200 shipped CONUS
G.Skil TridentZ Royal ddr4-3600 2x32GB Kit (f4-3600c18d-64gtrs) $100 shipped CONUS
Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-2666 2x8GB (ble2k8g4d26afea) Kit $60 shipped CONUS
Shipped with basic insurance to continuous 48 states only, Paypal verified address only. Reasonable offers considered!
Must have heatware
My Heat
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Extreme Rev 1.1 $200 shipped CONUS
G.Skil TridentZ Royal ddr4-3600 2x32GB Kit (f4-3600c18d-64gtrs) $100 shipped CONUS
Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-2666 2x8GB (ble2k8g4d26afea) Kit $60 shipped CONUS
Shipped with basic insurance to continuous 48 states only, Paypal verified address only. Reasonable offers considered!
Must have heatware
My Heat