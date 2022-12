krashx6 said: I know we used to have a few sellers on here years back, but they are all gone now.



Where does everyone turn to buy Windows and/or Office keys nowadays? Every website I find them for sale on seems pretty sketch. Click to expand...

I recently went down this road and found a lot of suggestions around purchasing a Windows 7 key and using that when doing the Windows 10/11 install, supposedly they work to activate the same product level ie home/pro of the later Windows version. I didn’t end up buying a key because I located a spreadsheet where I had kept a copy of an old Windows 10 multi activation key from MSDN and tested it out on a VM and it worked like a charm. I’d say make sure you buy from somewhere that’s going to offer you buyer protection such as through PayPal G&S at the very least.