Wtb: Windows 11 compliant Board & CPU

Want to buy a cheap board and CPU that is complaint with windows 11. Doesn't need to be super fast. Something roughly equal to a i3-9100 would be just fine. This is for a PC that is basically just used for browsing and office type work.
Board needs to be ATX or mATX and have at least 3 SATA ports. Must also have a 1 pcie gen 3+ for a video card. Not too picky otherwise. No RAM or anything else needed.
Board needs to be ATX or mATX and have at least 3 SATA ports. Must also have a 1 pcie gen 3+ for a video card. Not too picky otherwise. No RAM or anything else needed.