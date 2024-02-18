Wtb: Windows 11 compliant Board & CPU

TordanGow

May 25, 2015
1,519
Want to buy a cheap board and CPU that is complaint with windows 11. Doesn't need to be super fast. Something roughly equal to a i3-9100 would be just fine. This is for a PC that is basically just used for browsing and office type work.

Board needs to be ATX or mATX and have at least 3 SATA ports. Must also have a 1 pcie gen 3+ for a video card. Not too picky otherwise. No RAM or anything else needed.
 
