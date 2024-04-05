WTB Win 11 Enterprise key

ND40oz said: Enterprise keys are only available through volume licensing or MSDN, there's no other way to legally purchase them. Click to expand...

This is dead-on. End users cannot purchase Enterprise licenses, since only businesses or academic entities are allowed to buy them via subscription.As an academic user, I have Enterprise licenses for all of my lab's computers, and they all have to be authenticated through the central server (no keys).The only time they granted me a key was for a one time use, on an older PC that wasn't going to be connected to the internet, and even then, I get audited on a regular basis to make sure that it's still there.Now, as an end user, if you have any academic connections, you may be able to buy a Windows 11 Education license, which is basically the same thing as Enterprise, plus a couple of extra features. You may even be able to get it for free.