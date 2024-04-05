WTB Win 11 Enterprise key

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I have a win 10 enterprise key but would not update to a fresh 11 instalMass grave or keysites. I think most everyone who sold keys on here either left or got banned, not sure what happened.
Enterprise keys are only available through volume licensing or MSDN, there's no other way to legally purchase them.
...so I was able to make it work with my old win 10 enterprise key and massgrave..... installed win 11 ..upgraded to enterprise with win 10 key..upgrade would work (it says Win 11 Enterprise from Win 11) but win 11 enterprise shows not activated..ran shell script massgrave.dev...activated with the generic key ..formatted and fresh install now my win 10 enterprise key activates just fine win 11 enterprise buildThis is dead-on. End users cannot purchase Enterprise licenses, since only businesses or academic entities are allowed to buy them via subscription.
As an academic user, I have Enterprise licenses for all of my lab's computers, and they all have to be authenticated through the central server (no keys).
The only time they granted me a key was for a one time use, on an older PC that wasn't going to be connected to the internet, and even then, I get audited on a regular basis to make sure that it's still there.
Now, as an end user, if you have any academic connections, you may be able to buy a Windows 11 Education license, which is basically the same thing as Enterprise, plus a couple of extra features. You may even be able to get it for free.
https://onthehub.com/windows-11-education