WTB/TF: Decent LGA1151 Cooler

  • Just need a couple CHEAP display port cables. Nothing fancy, so if you have a few from a stock dell or something that you planned to toss aside, that'd be perfect.
  • Looking for 2x8GB (OEM) cheap-o ram. DDR4 2400 or so is ok, don't need super fast stuff as it's going into my son's PC to replace an aged set of 2x4GB.
  • Need a decent cooler for LGA1151. If it's a tower, it needs to be under ~140mm total height to fit into my daughters case. I'm nervous to buy online as the last few were too tall and needed returned despite their inaccurate height listings.
Items FT:
  • HP EliteBook 2760p Tablet PC
    • i5-2520M (2c/4t) 2.5GHz/3.2GHz Turbo
    • 8GB Ram
    • 120GB HDD
    • Win10
    • Works, VERY used. KB is stiff, pointer and touchpad seem fine. No stylus.
  • GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670WF2-2GD
  • GL-iNet GL-AR750 Travel Router
  • Unifi UC-CK Cloud Key
  • TC7650 Cable Modem
  • SB8200 Cable Modem
  • EW-7288APC Wireless Access Point
  • 7x 4GB DDR4 2666 SODIMM
 
$26
Cools a 7800X3D no problem. 110mm tall
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright...359553&sprefix=thermalrigth+sl,aps,418&sr=8-1
 
jalaram said:
Would a scythe ninja mini cooler fit the bill? According to google, it's 115 mm tall. Not sure if it's 1151 compatible. I have the HS, but I can't find the fan right now.
The original is not 115x compatible. The Rev B version is though.
 
