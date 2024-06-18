WTB/TF: Decent LGA1151 Cooler

Gillbot
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2001
- Messages
- 8,782
Just need a couple CHEAP display port cables. Nothing fancy, so if you have a few from a stock dell or something that you planned to toss aside, that'd be perfect. Looking for 2x8GB (OEM) cheap-o ram. DDR4 2400 or so is ok, don't need super fast stuff as it's going into my son's PC to replace an aged set of 2x4GB.
- Need a decent cooler for LGA1151. If it's a tower, it needs to be under ~140mm total height to fit into my daughters case. I'm nervous to buy online as the last few were too tall and needed returned despite their inaccurate height listings.
- HP EliteBook 2760p Tablet PC
- i5-2520M (2c/4t) 2.5GHz/3.2GHz Turbo
- 8GB Ram
- 120GB HDD
- Win10
- Works, VERY used. KB is stiff, pointer and touchpad seem fine. No stylus.
- GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670WF2-2GD
- GL-iNet GL-AR750 Travel Router
- Unifi UC-CK Cloud Key
- TC7650 Cable Modem
- SB8200 Cable Modem
- EW-7288APC Wireless Access Point
- 7x 4GB DDR4 2666 SODIMM
Last edited: