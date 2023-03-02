WTB: Surface Pro

Hello, I am looking to purchase a MS Surface Pro as a gift. I have stumbled across a few local deals but HardForums has always been a reliable source for used equipment, I thought I would give it a shot.



After some research, I am focusing on/prefer something like a Surface Pro 7 but please feel free to list whatever you have. My target system is an i5 CPU with at least 128GB of storage. Condition is important as this is a gift. Please provide asking price with shipping to Zip 32765.



Thank you so much ...



HardDud