I know it's a long shot, but I'm looking for a STB VooDoo II the model with no RAM on the back side (Rev c.) to go with one I picked up on Ebay. I'm willing to pay a fair price,If you have one shoot me a PM and lets work out a deal. Or on the off chance you have an otherwise matched pair of another brand, again, shoot me a PM. And matched is important because OCD.