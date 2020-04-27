[WTB] "Small SSDs" Lot

I have a bunch of older desktops/laptops and I'm looking to upgrade them to SSD.



I've recently bought 2 new PNY CS900 240GB drives for my office (Covid work from home machine) and my wife's old POS AMD x2 and they just gave them old dogs a whole new lives. I know the drives are entry level, that is more than ok.



Those 2 CS900's were extremely cheap, like $36 each cheap new.



I have 4 other candidate machines that will need to be upgraded as well, so I figured I'd ask here if anyone has any older SSDs that are still in "good " condition. Doesn't have to be perfect, but not near death's door either.



I would prefer 240GB or less due to cost constraints, but larger is ok too if the price is reasonable.



Please advise on what you have and how many as 4 is my target, but if the price is right and drives/lot size is right, will do more.



I am also aware I just may have to bite the bullet and buy the 4 new, but figured I'd ask here before proceeding.



Reply or PM, whichever works for you.



Thank you,

Chris



heatware: kittmaster