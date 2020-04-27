[WTB] "Small SSDs" Lot

kittmaster

Dec 27, 2004
I have a bunch of older desktops/laptops and I'm looking to upgrade them to SSD.

I've recently bought 2 new PNY CS900 240GB drives for my office (Covid work from home machine) and my wife's old POS AMD x2 and they just gave them old dogs a whole new lives. I know the drives are entry level, that is more than ok.

Those 2 CS900's were extremely cheap, like $36 each cheap new.

I have 4 other candidate machines that will need to be upgraded as well, so I figured I'd ask here if anyone has any older SSDs that are still in "good " condition. Doesn't have to be perfect, but not near death's door either.

I would prefer 240GB or less due to cost constraints, but larger is ok too if the price is reasonable.

Please advise on what you have and how many as 4 is my target, but if the price is right and drives/lot size is right, will do more.

I am also aware I just may have to bite the bullet and buy the 4 new, but figured I'd ask here before proceeding.

Reply or PM, whichever works for you.

Thank you,
Chris

heatware: kittmaster
 
greyboxer

Oct 23, 2017
I have a crucial M4 128gb and a Samsung 840 series 250gb I would be willing to part with. Take 20% off whatever ebay's price is for these puppies and ill ship them next day USPS priority. Pulled from working rig and freshly formatted last week when I did my new ryzen build. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/65998/to
 
