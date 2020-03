I've got a Rift setup that I'd consider parting with since I have an Index. Rift with Touch controllers, an extra camera sensor (3 in total), USB 3.0/2.0 extension cables + a few extra VR covers (facial interfaces). All original boxes - I'm the original owner. 100% functional and in excellent condition, from a non-smoking household. PM me if interested - not really wanting to sell all that badly as I like having it as a back-up VR rig, but willing to let it go for $300 as a local pick-up (Minneapolis) or $335 shipped via Priority US Mail.