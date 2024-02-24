WTB: Nvidia Shield Pro

MavericK
Seeing if anyone is looking to get rid of one. 2019 model I believe? Goes for $200 new on Amazon.
Edit: Found!
I've heard it's one of, if not the best streaming platform as far as support for things like Dolby Vision. Right now I have an mini-HTPC and Windows 11 kinda sucks for that purpose.I bought mine at Best Buy for I think $179 couple of weeks back, But returned it
Mine would not work with Hulu, I called Hulu and was told the device is not supported
that's very strange...I have two of them and have Hulu on both...works great?
Others have said the same and some have said Hulu was a no go ..Mine would load the app but would no go past the logon screen...gave some error code
I wonder what the determining factor is? Version of hulu installed? Version of the nvidia software running?
Correct. But still the only thing handling all hdr & hd audio at same time. Damn stupid it's up to a 2019 Device to do what can't be done in current hardware.
Yep, only device I've found that flawlessly plays back every file I have on my Plex server.
Just one - you have the Pro (2019) version? Shoot me a DM if so.i have a few do you need just one or a couple? I will have to clear them but i should have 2-4.