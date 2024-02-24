WTB: Nvidia Shield Pro

Status
Not open for further replies.
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
31,943
Seeing if anyone is looking to get rid of one. 2019 model I believe? Goes for $200 new on Amazon.

Edit: Found!
 
Last edited:
man00 said:
I bought mine at Best Buy for I think $179 couple of weeks back, But returned it
Click to expand...
I've heard it's one of, if not the best streaming platform as far as support for things like Dolby Vision. Right now I have an mini-HTPC and Windows 11 kinda sucks for that purpose.
 
Last edited:
No AV1 support though if memory serves me right. Something to consider as it doesn't have hardware decoders for it considering it's age.
 
MavericK said:
I've heard it's one of, if not the best streaming platform as far as support for things like Dobly Vision. Right now I have an mini-HTPC and Windows 11 kinda sucks for that purpose.
Click to expand...
Mine would not work with Hulu, I called Hulu and was told the device is not supported
 
SomeFknGuy said:
that's very strange...I have two of them and have Hulu on both...works great?
Click to expand...
Others have said the same and some have said Hulu was a no go ..Mine would load the app but would no go past the logon screen...gave some error code
 
man00 said:
Others have said the same and some have said Hulu was a no go ..Mine would load the app but would no go past the logon screen...gave some error code
Click to expand...
I wonder what the determining factor is? Version of hulu installed? Version of the nvidia software running?
 
Sounds like either an issue on the Hulu side or a Hulu app permission thing on the Shield side? Or the Hulu app is just shit...I had it years ago and it was garbage TBH for the cost. Ditched everything back then and went Antenna, HDHomeRun, Shield and use PlutTV and Prime on top of any channels I pick up via antenna.

Also, you on WiFi or wired? If Wifi then turn off ipv6 and WiFi roaming on the Shield then reboot and try. And make sure no VPN with Hulu.
 
Last edited:
Ikasu said:
No AV1 support though if memory serves me right. Something to consider as it doesn't have hardware decoders for it considering it's age.
Click to expand...
Correct. But still the only thing handling all hdr & hd audio at same time. Damn stupid it's up to a 2019 Device to do what can't be done in current hardware.
 
Still looking. Finding more and more that Windows sucks for HTPC usage these days.
 
wdeydwondrer said:
Correct. But still the only thing handling all hdr & hd audio at same time. Damn stupid it's up to a 2019 Device to do what can't be done in current hardware.
Click to expand...
Yep, only device I've found that flawlessly plays back every file I have on my Plex server.
 
i have a few do you need just one or a couple? I will have to clear them but i should have 2-4.
 
Hulu on my shield someimes has issues doing the HDCP handshaking with the TV/Reciever/HDMI switch so I get that error. Sometimes I have to turn TV on, then restart shield to get Hulu to work. Only have this issue with Hulu and sometimes its only on some tv shows... Its dumb...

But Ive picked up my Shield Pros when retailers had them on sale for $180...

Havent seen them cheaper than that. Good Luck finding one for cheaper
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top