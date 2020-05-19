WTB: Notebook $250 for a coworker

Coworker's kid wants to be able to play some low end steam games.



Looking for a notebook that has a modern CPU with integrated graphics or low end GPU



Needs to work, be in decent shape and a working battery.



I know this is low, so if you have something close let me know & I can throw in some of my own $$



Thanks



**Games he plays for reference as Evo F2, Scrap Mechanic & Brick Riggs**