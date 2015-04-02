dar124's for sale post - New Items Added 5-7-20

*** New Items Added 5-7-20 ***
All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.
I will ship to US addresses only.
I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases here on the FS forums.
Heatware
I accept payments via PayPal dennisromanski@yahoo.com
Desktop
Dell Optiplex SFF 3020
This desktop PC has an i3, 8Gb of memory, a 500GB Samsung EVO 860 SSD and an activated copy of W10 installed.
It is in good condition, but may have minor signs of wear on the case from normal use. It was pulled from a working office environment and is in 100% working condition.
$160 shipped
Laptop
Dell Latitude E7450 laptop. The power cord is not included.
This laptop has a 1900x1080 touch screen, i7 2.60GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Bluetooth 4.0+LE, 802.11ac WiFi, a newer battery and an activated copy of W10.
$225 shipped
This laptop was pulled from a working office environment. It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.
Misc
Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone. This does not include a power cord.
$45 shipped
This phone was pulled from a working office environment. We upgraded our conference room phones to a newer model and do not have a use for this item any more.
It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.
NEW Tripp-Lite 10ft DVI Cable P560-010
$10 Shipped
Seagate Barracuda 3.5" 500GB 7200RPM (ST500DM00D) Internal Hard Drive
$15 Shipped
I have 4 of these hard drives as of right now. All are in good working condition. They were pulled from our PC's and wiped when we upgraded to SSD's.
I can post Crystal Disk Info for the drives if there is interest in them. I will also reduce the price a bit if multiple drives are purchased.
CPU's
Matched pair of Intel Xeon SL7PD 2.8Ghz 2800P.1M.800 CPU
$20 shipped
All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.
I will ship to US addresses only.
I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases here on the FS forums.
Heatware
I accept payments via PayPal dennisromanski@yahoo.com
Desktop
Dell Optiplex SFF 3020
This desktop PC has an i3, 8Gb of memory, a 500GB Samsung EVO 860 SSD and an activated copy of W10 installed.
It is in good condition, but may have minor signs of wear on the case from normal use. It was pulled from a working office environment and is in 100% working condition.
$160 shipped
Laptop
Dell Latitude E7450 laptop. The power cord is not included.
This laptop has a 1900x1080 touch screen, i7 2.60GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Bluetooth 4.0+LE, 802.11ac WiFi, a newer battery and an activated copy of W10.
$225 shipped
This laptop was pulled from a working office environment. It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.
Misc
Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone. This does not include a power cord.
$45 shipped
This phone was pulled from a working office environment. We upgraded our conference room phones to a newer model and do not have a use for this item any more.
It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.
NEW Tripp-Lite 10ft DVI Cable P560-010
$10 Shipped
Seagate Barracuda 3.5" 500GB 7200RPM (ST500DM00D) Internal Hard Drive
$15 Shipped
I have 4 of these hard drives as of right now. All are in good working condition. They were pulled from our PC's and wiped when we upgraded to SSD's.
I can post Crystal Disk Info for the drives if there is interest in them. I will also reduce the price a bit if multiple drives are purchased.
CPU's
Matched pair of Intel Xeon SL7PD 2.8Ghz 2800P.1M.800 CPU
$20 shipped
Last edited: