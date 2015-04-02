dar124's for sale post - New Items Added 5-7-20

*** New Items Added 5-7-20 ***


All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.

I will ship to US addresses only.

I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases here on the FS forums.

Heatware

I accept payments via PayPal dennisromanski@yahoo.com



Desktop

Dell Optiplex SFF 3020

This desktop PC has an i3, 8Gb of memory, a 500GB Samsung EVO 860 SSD and an activated copy of W10 installed.

It is in good condition, but may have minor signs of wear on the case from normal use. It was pulled from a working office environment and is in 100% working condition.

$160 shipped


20200507_101544.jpg


20200507_101558.jpg




Laptop

Dell Latitude E7450 laptop. The power cord is not included.

This laptop has a 1900x1080 touch screen, i7 2.60GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Bluetooth 4.0+LE, 802.11ac WiFi, a newer battery and an activated copy of W10.

$225 shipped

This laptop was pulled from a working office environment. It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.


20200223_122310.jpg


20200223_122417.jpg


20200223_122904.jpg


20200223_122935.jpg


20200501_075759.jpg




Misc

Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone. This does not include a power cord.

$45 shipped

This phone was pulled from a working office environment. We upgraded our conference room phones to a newer model and do not have a use for this item any more.

It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.

241311_1.jpg


241313_3.jpg




NEW Tripp-Lite 10ft DVI Cable P560-010

$10 Shipped

24513233766_ec49395a9e_z.jpg



Seagate Barracuda 3.5" 500GB 7200RPM (ST500DM00D) Internal Hard Drive

$15 Shipped

I have 4 of these hard drives as of right now. All are in good working condition. They were pulled from our PC's and wiped when we upgraded to SSD's.

I can post Crystal Disk Info for the drives if there is interest in them. I will also reduce the price a bit if multiple drives are purchased.

20200504_172247.jpg




CPU's


Matched pair of Intel Xeon SL7PD 2.8Ghz 2800P.1M.800 CPU

$20 shipped

Intel%2BXeon%2BSL7PD%2B2.8Ghz%2B2800P.1M.800%2BCPU.jpg
 
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
 
bonehead123 said:
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
Ha Ha, yea I know. But figured I'd throw it out there. Who knows, someone somewhere could be looking for it!!! ;)
 
