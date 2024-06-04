WTB: Nintendo Switch

Hey all,
The GF says all she will enjoy playing is Splatoon. Therefore...

I am looking for a Nintendo switch.

I am not sure of all the differences, but not the Lite version.
It will likely be connected to the TV most of the time.
Not sure condition matters a whole lot, but I would like to to be decent condition and operational as intended.
It looks like I can pick one up online for a bit over $150, but would rather deal with [H] first.

Let me know what you have!
 
