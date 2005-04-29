WTB: Mobo for sv24 or small form factor

Hey guys,I bought this case of the net with the power supply a few months ago banking on finding a cheap mother board for it.I have yet to really find a cheap small form factor mother board. Im not sure if im looking for the wrong stuff or not, but I cant find anything. I would really really like it if someone out there could help me. The dimensions 10.5" x 7.5" x 6.75". I would like to find a socket A or or 939, but if there is a small intel i will live with that. Any help on this would be great.I would also buy one from someone if they have one.Peter