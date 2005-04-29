WTB: Mobo for sv24 or small form factor

P

ptpeter

n00b
Joined
Apr 27, 2005
Messages
22
Hey guys,

I bought this case of the net with the power supply a few months ago banking on finding a cheap mother board for it.
http://www.techreport.com/reviews/2...sv24-front3.jpg
I have yet to really find a cheap small form factor mother board. Im not sure if im looking for the wrong stuff or not, but I cant find anything. I would really really like it if someone out there could help me. The dimensions 10.5" x 7.5" x 6.75". I would like to find a socket A or or 939, but if there is a small intel i will live with that. Any help on this would be great.

I would also buy one from someone if they have one.


Peter
 
S

shytfaced

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
326
Shuttle makes proprietary chassis and motherboards for their SFFs. I don't think you'll be able to find another motherboard that will fit other than what the SV24 originally came bundled with.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,684
The link doesn't work for me, but is it something smaller than ITX? Maybe an ITX board would fit in there.

 
S

Sheff

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 3, 2004
Messages
65
Try Kontron or Commell. They're Pentium M and Pentium 4 respectively, but at least the Kontron has AGP.

I used the SV24 to build my Hellraiser Cube. I was debating on upgrading the board to something better, but when the time comes down to it, I'm going to build a whole new mod from scratch.

Good Luck
 
B

BigBadBiologist

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
3,235
The SV24 mobo is larger than ITX, so if you can find an ITX board, that will probably fit with a little modification. If you need a real SV24 mobo, I have one I'll sell for $65.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top