WTB: M.2 Storage / ITX Case

Hey all,

I'm looking at possibly building a small ITX rig for traveling. I do not need a GPU, but everything else is needed. Share away!

Current Needs:
- M.2 Storage
- ITX Case

I'm looking for a rather small case that will fit inside of a backpack:
- Support SFX PSU
- Support GPU 280mm
- Support GPU 2 slot or greater

Thank you
 
I'm toying around with doing away with my mITX system build, since I don't really use it. If interested, let me know and I can come up with a price.
CoolerMaster NR200P (black)
CoolerMaster 650W SFX PSU
Noctua Low Profile HSF
ASUS B550-I
If needed, I could add a WD750 500 GB NVME drive.
 
