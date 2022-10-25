WTB: M.2 Storage / ITX Case

MuscleNerd
Hey all,
I'm looking at possibly building a small ITX rig for traveling. I do not need a GPU,
but everything else is needed. Share away!
Current Needs:
- M.2 Storage
- ITX Case
I'm looking for a rather small case that will fit inside of a backpack:
- Support SFX PSU
- Support GPU 280mm
- Support GPU 2 slot or greater
Thank you
