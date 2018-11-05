WTB looking for old pentium2/3 slot 1 Alpha heatsink!!

E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,177
EDIT: 3DFXCool Alpha P3125 slot 1 heatsink I believe called.

Back in the day I had a pentium 2/3 slot 1 massive black aluminum heatsink with a copper core. Had a silver colored steel shroud and dual fans.. made by Alpha. That all I remember.. i dont remember what the name was but atleast know the manufacture.

Was tops back then and heavy and loud. Been looking for years.

I have like 1 pic of it installed and I'll upload it later on.

If ya think you have it tucked away please look for it and name your price!
 
Last edited:
R

Rage99

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
293
I was hoping that I could help you because I recently came across an old HP Netserver with a Pentium 2 MMX in it. I am going to toss it but I just tore it apart and it doesn't have anything like you describe, unfortunately. Good luck on your search, though!
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,175
eclypse said:
Thanks! You know I fired off an email to them instantly! Hehe
Click to expand...
You're welcome! Hope they're able to hook you up. I love it when companies can just whip up another one of what they sold a decade a go--just shows how good the company is imo.
 
jlbenedict

jlbenedict

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
1,333
bump for old school fun..

Love the days of this brand heatsink.... if you had a Celeron 300 or 366 , you most likely had an Alpha heatsink also
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,177
Got a response from that company that made them back when.

Thank you for your email.


Unfortunately, we discontinued this heat sink long ago and carry

no inventory. Working tooling for this heat sink no long exists, so

we could not create any additional pieces.


I’m sorry that we could not help you with this inquiry.

Let me know if you have any questions.

:(
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,175
eclypse said:
Got a response from that company that made them back when.

Thank you for your email.


Unfortunately, we discontinued this heat sink long ago and carry

no inventory. Working tooling for this heat sink no long exists, so

we could not create any additional pieces.


I’m sorry that we could not help you with this inquiry.

Let me know if you have any questions.

:(
Click to expand...
Bummer. :( Are they willing to give you the blueprints for it so you can get it fabbed somewhere else? I've had custom metal things made before, and while it wasn't cheap, it is definitely possible. (y)
 
E

Engr62

Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2015
Messages
605
Not exactly what you're looking for, but I've got a Pentium III 600EB 133MHz FSB Slot 1 CPU with cooler that looks like this...

Pentium III 600eb slot 1 (1).jpg
Pentium III 600eb slot 1 (2).jpg
 
T

TwiceOver

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2003
Messages
2,409
Damn, crazy memories. Alpha socket coolers on Celeron 366s on an Abit BP6 Dual socket board. Hitting 533 dual. Oh man.
 
A

acascianelli

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
6,863
I won one of these that was rigged up with a peltier back in the day. Never used it, didn't like that it blocked one or two RAM slots on my Soyo 6BA+IV at the time, and I didn't feel that my Celeron 433mhz at the time could get past the 590mhz barrier that it was already running at. My favorite cooler from that period was the Thermaltake Golden Orb.

Man I miss the 440BX :(
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,177
acascianelli said:
I won one of these that was rigged up with a peltier back in the day. Never used it, didn't like that it blocked one or two RAM slots on my Soyo 6BA+IV at the time, and I didn't feel that my Celeron 433mhz at the time could get past the 590mhz barrier that it was already running at. My favorite cooler from that period was the Thermaltake Golden Orb.

Man I miss the 440BX :(
Click to expand...
Funny you should mention that.. I have a golden orb on the way to get me by.
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,177
I actually had a dream about this heatsink last night haha. I found my old one all cut up (I did cut it up into 4 pieces to use on a GPU way back when) and thought wow, thiers enough of a piece there that I might be able to mount it! Hehe
 
S

Slash3

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
211
Bump for the memories! I think I have the smaller Alpha PEP66 cousin in a box somewhere that I used on my hot sauce celery. Good times.
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,177
Slash3 said:
Bump for the memories! I think I have the smaller Alpha PEP66 cousin in a box somewhere that I used on my hot sauce celery. Good times.
Click to expand...
Well if you can find it and thinking about selling it I might wana add it to my collection ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top