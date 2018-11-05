WTB looking for old pentium2/3 slot 1 Alpha heatsink!!

EDIT: 3DFXCool Alpha P3125 slot 1 heatsink I believe called.



Back in the day I had a pentium 2/3 slot 1 massive black aluminum heatsink with a copper core. Had a silver colored steel shroud and dual fans.. made by Alpha. That all I remember.. i dont remember what the name was but atleast know the manufacture.



Was tops back then and heavy and loud. Been looking for years.



I have like 1 pic of it installed and I'll upload it later on.



If ya think you have it tucked away please look for it and name your price!