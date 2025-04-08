WTB: Koolance QDC's

Shot in the dark, but looking for some Koolance QDC's....They are sold out everywhere atm as they are changing manufacturing process from what I've read. Late april availability for the new models unless it gets delayed which is a bit problematic atm timeframe wise. Looking for these models specifically...

https://www.performance-pcs.com/pro...ll-coupling-male-threaded-g-1-4-bspp-qd3-msg4

https://www.performance-pcs.com/pro...ling-female-compression-10-x-16mm-3-8-x-5-8in


Prefer the non painted variety, as I want to avoid any paint flakes in the loop...My current Koolance fittings and standard fittings are just all nickle plated brass/copper. Keep things simple =P.

Let me know what you have and how much, hoping for at least 4 sets.
 
Dang, I used to have some of these. I'll see what I can dig up. If you don't hear from me, I didn't find them. Good luck either way!
 
