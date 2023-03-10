WTB: Cheap Intel 4th gen LGA1150 chips, Mini-ITX chassis, basic laptops

compgeek89

I should have a few 4th gen Intel H3 ITX boards on the way and want to have some parts for low-cost embedded builds (e.g. Firewalls/NASs, etc.). I like to be able to put things like this together for friends/family/co-workers when they have a need. Closer to free, the better on all these! Looking for old parts that are presumably on their way out...

CPUs: I am most interested in i5/i7 "T" chips due to power/performance envelope, but really anything, especially if it's close to free!
Here's the official list of compatible chips (Xeons won't work, unfortunately): https://www.cpu-world.com/Sockets/Socket_1150_LGA1150_H3.html

Chassis: Interested in just about any form-factor mini-ITX chassis. External power brick models would be especially attractive.

Laptops: Totally separate, but I also am trying to help a few friends on a budget find solid long-term laptops. I am willing to do upgrades to swappable parts, but would like Intel 9th Gen i5/i7 or Ryzen 4th gen 5/7 or better. Price range here is ideally sub-$300 range, but potentially up to $500 if the specs justify it! 15" probably ideal.

Shipping to 41035. Can pay however. Let me know what you have. Thanks!
 
Last edited:
Do the DDR3 SODIMM's need to be matched pairs? Possibly interested in single sticks? I have some laying around but the only matched pair I have is 1gb sticks, but have a few larger one off sticks.
 
I have the following:

2 x 2GB Elpida PC3-10600s p/n EBJ21UE8BDS0-DJ-F
2 x 8GB Kingston PC3-12800 p/n KTH-X3C/8G
 
Larger one-off should be just fine. Let me know what you have!
jimthebob said:
Do the DDR3 SODIMM's need to be matched pairs? Possibly interested in single sticks? I have some laying around but the only matched pair I have is 1gb sticks, but have a few larger one off sticks.
compgeek89 said:
Larger one-off should be just fine. Let me know what you have!
Roger. Upon checking into what I have, it seems I only have one 4gb 10600 DDR3 SODIMM. I also thought I had a 4130t CPU but I forgot that I had already sold that in a system. So I guess I only really have the one stick of RAM to offer which probably isn't worth it?
 
jimthebob said:
Roger. Upon checking into what I have, it seems I only have one 4gb 10600 DDR3 SODIMM. I also thought I had a 4130t CPU but I forgot that I had already sold that in a system. So I guess I only really have the one stick of RAM to offer which probably isn't worth it?
Probably not worth your effort since they're likely available on ebay for what it would cost you to ship it. Thank you for checking, though!
 
I believe I still have an 4570S hidden somewhere in the house, just pay shipping and it’s yours.

This is not a guarantee since I have to turn my garage upside down. I will confirm with you at the end of tomorrow…
 
How low is "low"? i.e. are we talking "T" chips or "S" chips?
brasherman said:
I have some stock intel heatsinks for the low wattage chips. Not sure about anything else unless I look hard. I just saw them when I was looking for a card reader I lost.
Found this guy sitting in a box. It's from an older build. Was meaning to build an older system for a friend but never got around to it.

It's an Asus Z97 board. The chip is a 4790k which I believe is one of, if not the fastest chip you could buy for this socket. Surprisingly still a pretty capable chip. There's is also 4 Sticks of G-Skill Ripsaws Z 8gb sticks for a total of 32gb.

Not sure how cheap you're looking for. Not even sure how much this older stuff is worth. $75 shipped seem reasonable?

PXL_20230313_211602744.jpg
 
brasherman said:
I want to say one was for a Pentium G5400 chip, so 58W.
These would definitely fit socket LGA1150? I only ask because the G5400 isn't an 1150 chip. I also don't have any sub-58W chips yet... but would be nice if I did. How much would you want for them?

Johnny78 said:
Found this guy sitting in a box. It's from an older build. Was meaning to build an older system for a friend but never got around to it.

It's an Asus Z97 board. The chip is a 4790k which I believe is one of, if not the fastest chip you could buy for this socket. Surprisingly still a pretty capable chip. There's is also 4 Sticks of G-Skill Ripsaws Z 8gb sticks for a total of 32gb.

Not sure how cheap you're looking for. Not even sure how much this older stuff is worth. $75 shipped seem reasonable?
That is a great price. I'll send you a PM.
 
