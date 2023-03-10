WTB: Cheap Intel 4th gen LGA1150 chips, Mini-ITX chassis, basic laptops

Found this guy sitting in a box. It's from an older build. Was meaning to build an older system for a friend but never got around to it.



It's an Asus Z97 board. The chip is a 4790k which I believe is one of, if not the fastest chip you could buy for this socket. Surprisingly still a pretty capable chip. There's is also 4 Sticks of G-Skill Ripsaws Z 8gb sticks for a total of 32gb.



Not sure how cheap you're looking for. Not even sure how much this older stuff is worth. $75 shipped seem reasonable?