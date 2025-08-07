  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Cheap Docsis 3.1 cable modem for testing

F

faster7

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Oct 21, 2000
Messages
1,109
Having another argument with the ISP. LMK if you have a cheap extra cable modem!

If the pair of fiber providers weren't both using CGNAT... I'd sure like to switch. Would be pretty sad with a cable ISP and two fiber ISP's that I may switch from cable+ tmobile 5g@home as backup to.....the tmobile 5g + verizon's 5g as backup. :(
 
I might have an old Motorola Surfboard at home still. If I do, I'd be happy to send it to you for the cost of shipping.

I'm at work atm, ping me after 5pmEST and I'll check for you. If I still have it, I can get it shipped out tomorrow morning.
 
