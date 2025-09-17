  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS - Mikrotik, Unifi, and Cable modem

O

Orddie

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
3,434
I'm selling lab gear that's no longer in use. Priced to move.

It will all come in its original box, though the box may not be mint. Shipped to US only. PayPal F&F or you cover the fee's

want more pics, let me know

Heat / Ebay

Mikrotik crs504-4xq-in (100 GBE router) - $450 per
UniFi Switch Aggregation - $160 per
UniFi US-8-150W - $110
UniFi USW Enterprise 8 PoE - $280
ARRIS S33 Cable modem - $50

IMG_5423.jpg
 
