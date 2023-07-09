WTB basic UEFI GPU

Grebuloner
I have a Supermicro X11 board running Win 11 and need a better GPU with UEFI than whatever is in an AST2500 BMC, but basic video decoding, supports 3D acceleration, and a non-VGA port is all I need out of it. I'm looking for extra cheap, less than $50 shipped to 98367, $25 is even better.
Must have:
Let me know what you've got laying around!
I have heatware under Grebuloner, payment by PayPal, F&F if you've got forum rep, G&S if you don't.
