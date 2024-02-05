WTB: Android phone on Xfinity network

Hey folks.
I'm more of an iphone guy, but my girlfriend prefers Android. She's on the Xfinity network, but I'm not sure how that works with Android devices.
Anyway, she recently cracked the screen on her Galaxy A71 5G and I want to find a replacement.
She doesn't have any special use cases, but a good camera would be nice.
Budget is open, but I'm not looking for a flagship by any means, seeing as her current device seems rather simple.
Post what you got along with price please! Looking to buy asap.
