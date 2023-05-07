WTB: 5800x3d

I'm looking to replace my aging(likely failing) 1800x and the 5800x3d is actually supported by my old Crosshair6 hero board. The original plan was to build a 7800x3d and move to DDR5 and AM5 but real life and bills have prevented that for the time being at least. I'm a little weary of buying an ebay part or amazon given how many counterfeits there are out there now... Anyone have one laying around they would be willing to part with?
 
I don't know what your budget for one would be, but, if you have a microcenter nearby, they have them listed at $299 currently, if you can't find one used at a good price
 
