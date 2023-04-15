WTB: 5600g, or 5600G combo

Needing an upgrade for the HTPC, and the wife's rig. Looking to spend 100ish each. Lemme know what ya got!



Shipping will be to 34669. Or local cash if you are also a Florida man!



EDIT: 5600x found, just needing a 5600g now. Will take a combo with a motherboard, as long as the motherboard has HDMI 2.0 or better