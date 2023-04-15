WTB: 5600g, or 5600G combo

R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
6,565
Needing an upgrade for the HTPC, and the wife's rig. Looking to spend 100ish each. Lemme know what ya got!

Shipping will be to 34669. Or local cash if you are also a Florida man!

EDIT: 5600x found, just needing a 5600g now. Will take a combo with a motherboard, as long as the motherboard has HDMI 2.0 or better
 
Last edited:
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,854
I could have a 5600x out of my testing box, but I dont need to test that [H]ard, would you have a CPU available after the upgrade?
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
6,565
Update and bump. Realized my spare AM4 motherboard is not HDMI 2.0, so will take a combo with the 5600g.

Lemme know what you got!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top