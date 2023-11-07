FS: Lots of High End Gaming PC Parts, Networking Gear, Consoles

Hi All,

Time to clean out and sell stuff I'm not really using anymore. All these parts or systems are in excellent condition unless otherwise noted. All include retail boxes and accessories unless otherwise noted. All are fully functional unless otherwise noted. Heatware under JJU357.

Intel Core i9-13900k - $450 Shipped OBO

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X - $500 Shipped OBO

Intel Core i9-12900k - $375 Shipped OBO

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard - $450 Shipped OBO

ASUS Z790 Maximus Hero - $500 Shipped OBO

ASUS X670E Crosshair Extreme - $800 Shipped OBO

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB Unlocked - $700 Shipped OBO

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - $250 Shipped OBO

Netgear Orbi 860 Mesh System - $650 Shipped OBO

3x ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Routers - $550 each or all three for $1500 Shipped OBO

Sapphire Pulse Radeon 7900XTX - $850 Shipped OBO

Astro A50 Headset for Xbox/PC - $250 Shipped OBO

Zyxel XGS1250-12 10 GB network switch - $150 Shipped OBO
 
