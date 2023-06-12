WTB: $100 gpu (1650/1660/2060 range)

M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,911
Heatware under mnewxcvheatware

Looking for an nvidia gpu with 3+ hdmi or displayports to drive 4 4k screens. Currently using a 1650 which is fine but it doesn't have another 4k capable port to add the third screen. Prefer 16/20 series but budget is limited. Let me know what you have!
 
