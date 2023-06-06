FS: EVGA GTX 1080 SC

V

VanFanel89

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 21, 2004
Messages
2,926
Hi all - as title states - EVGA GTX 1080 SC; with original box, paperwork, poster... even bezels! Great condition; used in my gaming PC which is not my daily-driver.

Asking for $165 shipped via PayPal, or if you're local to the CA Bay Area - $150. Image is from my Reddit post thus the different username but you can find my heatware at https://www.heatware.com/u/11280/to which shows all my usernames.

Thanks for looking :)

IMG_0804.jpeg
 
