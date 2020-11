It's for a child so performance isn't the issue; durability is key. The three new 1050ti are MSI Gigabyte ; reviews aren't inspiring. It's going into an older XPS8300 that's bios limits it to Pascal. Do you think a used GTX1060 is a better choice--thinking if they've lasted this long might continue. But no warranty so is gamble. If so, are there any particular models/manufacturers that are known for being long lasting?