Worth upgrading?

if you can get a 9900k for a good price, I can see that being a worthy upgrade. Getting 5ghz all core from that cpu is almost a given and really performs amazingly well (im using one now at that speed typing this) and have a million apps in the background... flawlessly. You can forget a 10900k, that would require a new motherboard (z490 or Z590 only) and this late in the game with alder lake out in ~1 1/2-2months from now, I wouldnt buy into a platform this late in the game with new toys just about to be out. Get a 9900K for sub 250$ and call it a day