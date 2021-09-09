Worth upgrading?

Got a 3080 64gb ram and everything else all good but cou is hamper now.. asus prime z390a board looking at i9 9900k or i9 10900k

Coming from i7-8700k
 
if you can get a 9900k for a good price, I can see that being a worthy upgrade. Getting 5ghz all core from that cpu is almost a given and really performs amazingly well (im using one now at that speed typing this) and have a million apps in the background... flawlessly. You can forget a 10900k, that would require a new motherboard (z490 or Z590 only) and this late in the game with alder lake out in ~1 1/2-2months from now, I wouldnt buy into a platform this late in the game with new toys just about to be out. Get a 9900K for sub 250$ and call it a day
 
Yea it's tough I'm debating waiting and going full mobo cpu upgrade next year or just popping for the 9900k now and chillin on it at least a year or two more
 
I would personally wait for Alder lake or 6xxx Ryzen tbh. If cost is a concern then go for the 9900k since you would be going into a entire now platform. DDR5 will be expensive for those CPUs.
 
