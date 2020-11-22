Worst 5900X CCD ever?

Seems like I got really unlucky with one of the CCD's on my 5900x.Using a NZXT X63. Running pump and fans at around 50-60%, but no difference at 30% or 100%. Tried to reseat the cooler 4 times in different orientations, but always the same.This is running at locked 1.256V (1.3V in bios with LLC at 2) running Cinebench R20.I can max overclock CCD1 to 4.4Ghz at 1.3V with highest LLC setting. It hits 100°C at this setting.CCD2 can do 4.75ghz at same voltage and sitting just below 90°C.Have you guys ever seen a CCD this bad before?