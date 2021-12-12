World's First "Warp Bubble" found by DARPA

World's First 'Warp Bubble' Discovered by Serendipity? DARPA Researchers Find it in Strange Encounter​

The world's first warp bubble emerged as a recent accidental discovery by DARPA-funded researchers, according to the latest report. The Limitless Space Institute (LS) team led by former NASA warp drive expert Dr. Harold G "Sonny" White has spotted an interesting encounter that could be used by the spacecraft for faster travels. In an interview with The Debrief earlier this week, White said that their serendipitous encounter with the warp bubble is not about it being a bubble analog. The specialist said that it was a real and tiny creation of its kind, making this accidental vision a significant breakthrough... Seemingly, it resembles what we usually see in "Star Trek" movies, but this real-world warp drive could also not require the reduction of exotic matter, according to some physicists.

While this is cool, I can't imagine seeing this technology used in my lifetime.